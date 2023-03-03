Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Monster Beverage shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

