Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.