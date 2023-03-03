Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $263.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average of $251.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

