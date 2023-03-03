Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,474 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $63.65.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

