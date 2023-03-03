Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $65.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Natera by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

