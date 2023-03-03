National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 18.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 1,206.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Grid by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

