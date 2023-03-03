NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.6 %

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

