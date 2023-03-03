NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NETSTREIT by 29.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

