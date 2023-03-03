News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in News by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in News by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.39 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

News Dividend Announcement

News Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.