Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $5,289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,827,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,625 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 32.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.7 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

