Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 119,572 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

