Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,678,743 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.52. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

