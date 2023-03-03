Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

RGLD stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

