Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Shares of NWE opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.