Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 330,727 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ LCID opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.18. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.