Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,264 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTB opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.42. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

