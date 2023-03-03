Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,115 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 417,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 86.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 93.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 326,529 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

