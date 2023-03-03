Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

