Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $214.18 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

