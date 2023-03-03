Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Up 5.1 %

NTR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

