Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $308.45 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

