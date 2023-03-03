Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $17,905,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.