Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.