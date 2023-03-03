Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter.

OFC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

