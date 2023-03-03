Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

