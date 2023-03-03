Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.31 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wix.com by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $90.06 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

