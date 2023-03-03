Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $29,777,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $89.60 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.