Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 326,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 75.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

SWX stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

