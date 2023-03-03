Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.