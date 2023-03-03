Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,549 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 51,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 247,356 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,336,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

