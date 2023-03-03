Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.79 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,921,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $806,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,921,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

