Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.85 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

