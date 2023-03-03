Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITT opened at $92.83 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

