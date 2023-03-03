Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

JEF opened at $37.14 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

