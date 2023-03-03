Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.