Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

