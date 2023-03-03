Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.