Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TAP opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

