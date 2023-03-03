Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 135,689 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2,013.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 284,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 271,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

