Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,889,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.2 %

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

SNX opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

