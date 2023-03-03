Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 326,390 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Flywire by 19.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $5,024,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of FLYW opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

