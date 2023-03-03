Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,149,205 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,697,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 806,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,451,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Grab Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.20 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.