Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 848,383 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

