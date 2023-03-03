Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

