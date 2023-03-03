Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 486,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.