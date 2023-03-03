Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

