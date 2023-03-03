Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $21,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $73.18 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock worth $2,626,422 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

