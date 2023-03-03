Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

