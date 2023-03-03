Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 161,903 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Under Armour by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,140,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 763,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour Company Profile

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.