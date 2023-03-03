Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,670 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 999.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

